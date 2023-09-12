2 men shot near north St. Louis park Tuesday afternoon

Police said both victims were awake and breathing after the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Two men are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rauschenbach Avenue, near Rauschenbach Park.

St. Louis police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 30-year-old man was shot in both legs.

Both victims were awake and breathing when they were taken to the hospital, police said.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."