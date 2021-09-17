2 women killed, 1 injured after shooting in St. Louis

Police arrived to find three women shot on the second floor of an abandoned apartment building on Kossuth Avenue

ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting has left two women dead and one injured.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to a call for a shooting just before 2 a.m. Friday on the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue, near the border of the Fairground and Hyde Park neighborhoods.

Police arrived to find three women shot on the second floor of an abandoned apartment building. One woman in her 40s had been shot in the leg. Two other women in their 30s weren't conscious or breathing and were later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any additional information on the victims or what led up to the shooting.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Detectives will return to the scene later Friday morning to start canvassing the neighborhood trying to solve this case. If you have any information that can help in the investigation you're urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477(TIPS).