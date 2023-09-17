7-year-old boy shot in Central West End Sunday

Police did not release the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old was injured Sunday afternoon during a shooting.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 3:55 p.m. in the 4500 block of Maryland Avenue in the Central West End.

A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was awake and breathing when police arrived.

No additional information was released about the victim or the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."