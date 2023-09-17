1 dead after shooting outside Ferguson apartment

Ferguson police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but urge residents to stay vigilant.

FERGUSON, Mo. — The Ferguson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call for shots fired at about 4:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Norlakes Drive.

At the scene, officers found a man shot outside an apartment. Ferguson first responders attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was confirmed to have died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The victim's name was not released.

Police believe the man was shot by someone he knew. Officers canvassed the surrounding area after the shooting to gather any leads and information on the fatal shooting.

Ferguson police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but urge residents to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

The investigation into the shooting remains active. No suspects have been charged as of Sunday afternoon.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."