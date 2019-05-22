ALTON, Ill. — A teacher at Alton Middle School was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 20-year-old sexual assault case involving a student.

Alton police said William C. Ingersoll was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault in connection with the case.

Police said they began their investigation after a former student came forward about a relationship she said she had with Ingersoll from 1998 to 2000. The woman said she reached out to a trusted former teacher after hearing a story about a different teacher being charged with sex crimes.

The high school teacher then alerted the school district which then called the police.

After a months-long, multi-state investigation, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Ingersoll. His bond was set at $250,000. A family member posted 10% of the bond in cash and he was released.

Police are not aware of any other victims but said you can call them at (618) 463-3505 if you or someone you know might have been a victim.

The Alton School District said they had no comment at this time.

