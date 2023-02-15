Victim shoots, kills suspect Wednesday during attempted carjacking

The suspect was attempting to rob a victim of his car at the Zoom Convenience Store when the victim fatally shot him.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store in St. Louis' Columbus Square neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect was attempting to rob a victim of his car at about 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Zoom Convenience Store, located at 1300 North Tucker Blvd., when the victim fatally shot him.

Police requested a homicide investigation after determining the suspect was not conscious or breathing after being shot. He was not yet identified as of Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.