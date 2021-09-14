Blues prospect robbed on Arch grounds

Police say a man and a woman were held up by a man Monday night.

ST. LOUIS — Police said two people were held up and robbed on the Arch grounds Monday night.

A 20-year-old man, who is a prospect player in the St. Louis Blues organization, and a 22-year-old woman were walking near Walnut Street and Memorial Drive on the Arch grounds around 7:30 p.m. The victims were approached by a man who pointed a firearm at them and demanded their property, police said.

The victims turned over their phones, purse, wallet and car keys. The suspect ran away.

The suspect was wearing a black graphic t-shirt, gray pants and white basketball-style athletic shoes.

The victims were not injured. Police are investigating the incident.

"The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects," said St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong in an emailed news release. "Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.

