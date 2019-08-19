BRENTWOOD, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a Brentwood gas station was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police responded to Mobil on the Run at 2120 Brentwood Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

A man wearing a mask went inside and took a small amount of money and some lottery tickets, police said. There were two other men, but they stayed inside a truck.

The Brentwood police chief said he is working with other police departments to determine if any of the other robberies could possibly connected, but at this time there is no evidence they are connected.

