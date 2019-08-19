ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three women parked their car, got out and were carjacked Monday morning.

Officers responded to the Downtown West neighborhood in the 700 block of N. 21st Street around 5:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old woman and 30-year-old woman said they parked their car and got out when two unknown people approached them with a gun and demanded their purses. A third woman was also there, but was not robbed.

The robbers grabbed the keys to the car from one of the purses and fled the scene in the car.

The women were not injured in the incident.

