BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Brentwood police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on surveillance video confronting a gas station clerk and robbing the store.

The theft happened at about 11:46 p.m. Wednesday at the Mobil on the Run on S. Brentwood Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed the man walking into the beer coolers in the back of the store, and then moments later he ran behind the cashier counter while holding a large knife.

He’s seen assaulting the cashier, Brentwood police said.

The man forced her to open the cash drawer, which he emptied, police reported. The man forced the woman to the back of the store and demanded that she erase the surveillance video.

Photo: Man wanted for robbing Mobil on the Run in Brentwood

The man went back to the front of the store and filled up a trash bag with packs of cigarettes, police said. Surveillance video showed he left the store about seven minutes after the robbery started.

Brentwood police spotted the man in a nearby residential neighborhood and ran after him, but police said he ignored the officers’ commands, jumped fences and got away.

They’re still searching for him.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the Brentwood Police Department at (314) 644-7100 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Latest local headlines: