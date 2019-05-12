ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home where a woman was killed on Wednesday.

Investigators now believe someone intentionally started the fire.

At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a home in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive for a fire.

Shortly after police responded to the home, officers were told a man was dropped off at an area hospital with burns. They later determined he was injured in the house fire.

The 26-year-old man is in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit responded to the scene to investigate. They have determined the fire was intentional and it started in a bedroom in the house.

This is the same home where a woman was shot and killed on Wednesday. Police are investigating the two incidents, but at this time, there is no known connection between the homicide and the fire.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).