Police call Soulard business where man got shot to death 'a problem property'

"The shooting happened on the parking lot and not inside the establishment," said Sergeant Charles Wall.

ST. LOUIS — It's been an unsettling day for Billy Barnett at J. Gravity Strings musical instrument repair shop in Soulard.

"Oh, wow that's the place right next door," said Barnett.

His music not really on the manager's mind, but a murder that happened across the street outside the Bottom-Line Sports Bar and Grill on south 7th Street.

"Not surprising. Just nothing really happens after 12 o'clock down here anymore," said Barnett.

Police say just after 12:30 this morning a violent crime happened.

"The park ranger was hearing gunfire," said Sergeant Charles Wall with the Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department.

The ranger went to the nightclub and found Jamal Perkins dead.

Police say Perkins had been shot multiple times.

It happened across the street from the popular Soulard Market.

"It's my understanding that this incident took place on the parking lot and wasn't inside the establishment," said Sergeant Wall.

"There was a person that was shot not long ago earlier this year down the street from us, but for the most part this area is pretty safe and everybody kind of looks out for each other, " said Billy Barnett.

The deadly shooting is the 73rd homicide in the city this year.

This was not the first time police had been called to the sports bar and grill.

"I know that they have been working with our problem properties officers as well as the problem properties unit for the city of St. Louis. I don't have any further details as far as exactly where that is right now," added Sergeant Wall.

The business was closed when a 5 On Your Side crew stopped by this afternoon.

Meantime, police have not said anything about a motive for the man's murder.

"Man, that guy was 31 years old. That's wrong, but somebody knows something," said Billy Barnett.