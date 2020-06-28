Caseyville police looking for party bus involved in Sunday morning shooting

The victim told police he and his girlfriend had left a nightclub in Centreville after an altercation and were followed home by several people in a party bus

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Police are looking for a party bus and its occupants who may have been involved in a shooting in Caseyville Sunday morning.

The Caseyville Police Department said that officers responded to the 4000 block of N. 89th Street shortly after 6 a.m. for a report of shots fired into a home.

A man had been shot; he was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police he and his girlfriend had left a nightclub in Centreville after an altercation and were followed home by several people in a party bus.

Several shots were fired from the bus, striking the man and the house. Police believe more than one person fired shots from the bus, and the bus may also have damage.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the party bus is asked to contact Detective Danny Allison at 618-344-2151 ext. 142 or dallison@caseyville.org, or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.