Police looking for cars in connection with deadly shooting at vigil in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police released video surveillance of two cars they believe were involved in a shooting at a vigil that left one man dead and three other people injured.

On Tuesday, police released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV. They said they believed the two cars may have been involved in the shooting and are looking for the occupants of each.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of 20th Street for a report of a shooting at around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 20. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, died from his injuries. He has been identified as Cedric Owens.

Two of the victims, both 23-year-old women, were listed in critical condition. Police said they both suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

The fourth victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable at last check.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the shooting happened at a vigil for a man shot and killed in the area Monday morning. He said about two dozen people, including children, were honoring the man when someone pulled up in a dark-colored SUV and started firing shots.