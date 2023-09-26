St. Louis man sentenced to 10 years for homicide in Carondelet neighborhood

​According to charging documents, the 26-year-old told homicide detectives he shot Danfort several times with an AR-15.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years for fatally shooting a man in January 2022.

Quinton T. Roberts, 26, admitted to fatally shooting Isaiah Danfort, 25, on Jan. 11, 2022, in the 5300 block of Compton Avenue, in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Roberts was initially charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action last year. Prosecutors dismissed his case and obtained a grand jury indictment, charging him with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.

Roberts pleaded guilty to one count of each unlawful possession of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter, reduced from second-degree murder, a press release said.

According to charging documents, the 26-year-old told homicide detectives he shot Danfort several times with an AR-15. Police at the scene found around 15 shell casings.

He was sentenced to 10 years on Monday.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.