Collinsville woman charged with DUI in crash that killed daughter, injured 3 other children

Toxicology report showed Laura Schmittling, 27, had methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC in her system at the time of the I-55 accident in November

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — A Metro East woman was charged with aggravated DUI in connection with a car crash that killed her 8-year-old daughter in November.

Laura Schmittling, a 27-year-old Collinsville mother, was charged with aggravated DUI and reckless homicide in the multi-vehicle crash, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Wednesday.

Kimberly "Kimmie" Tillman died in the four-vehicle accident Nov. 10, 2020, on Interstate 55 south in Madison County. Another daughter, a 2-year-old, suffered severe facial fractures.

Toxicology reports showed that Schmittling had methamphetamines, amphetamines and THC in her system at the time of the crash.

Schmittling's bond was set at $250,000 by a Madison County judge.

“The death of a child is always a tragedy,” Haine said, “but the circumstances in this case are especially heartbreaking. Driving while intoxicated is unacceptable and can have deadly consequences.”

On that Tuesday evening last fall, the 2008 gray Chevrolet Malibu driven by Schmittling hit a guardrail after running off Interstate 55. The car broke down in the left lane, and when a truck with a semitrailer swerved to avoid it, the truck sideswiped a Ford Focus in the adjacent lane. Another semi then also hit the Chevrolet Malibu.

A 4-year-old and 6-month-old who were in the Ford Focus were also taken to hospitals with injuries.

Schmittling was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and one count of reckless homicide.