618 soccer sweep | Althoff, Triad, O'Fallon win girls soccer state championships

The Metro East had a dominant weekend on the soccer pitch at the state championships. Area teams won all three state titles in 1A, 2A and 3A with Althoff, Triad and O'Fallon taking the crowns, respectively.

Althoff finished off their first state girls soccer title with a 7-0 win over Elmhurst (Timothy Christian). Althoff beat West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) in the semifinals earlier in the weekend.

The Crusaders' seven goals were the most-ever in a state championship. Althoff junior Regan Moody set and IHSA girls soccer state record herself with four of those goals in the championship game.

This is Althoff's first state girls soccer title since 2010.

In 2A, Triad won their championship game in a nail biter, 1-0 over Joliet (Catholic Academy). Triad also beat Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 1-0 to get to the championship game.

The Lady Knights tallied 22 shutouts on the season, which included a streak of their final 15 games which began on May 13 and run through their state title win.

This is the third state championship for the Lady Knights. The also won in 2011 and 2017.

In 3A, the O'Fallon girls won the state championship with a 1-0 victory over LaGrange (Lyons), after beating Libertyville 2-1 in the semifinal game.

Kiley McMinn had the game-winner for O'Fallon in the championship game against LaGrange.

The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 20-2 record, and the 2021 championship is the first in program history.