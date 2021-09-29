Connected homicides still unsolved, here's how you can help police crack the case

Police put out a call for help from the public saying, "sometimes, someone will unknowingly be associated with an offender"

ST. LOUIS — So far, police won't say it, but plenty of people online believe it.

Fears have been circulating that a suspected serial killer is in St. Louis ever since police put out a warning more than two weeks ago that someone was targeting sex workers and linked three murders to the same killer.

Police say someone by the name of "D" has been meeting women through the app "MegaPersonals" for sex and robbing them.

Advocates for sex workers say someone is targeting certain blocks and neighborhoods like the 3800 block of West Florissant, 4500 block of Adelaide, 4500 and 4200 Cote Brillante, and Hodiamont and Theodosia.

And while police insist they have only connected three murders that happened within three days of each other this September, dozens of women have been attacked in the St. Louis area.

Wednesday, both city and county police declined to comment on the investigation but last week both departments told 5 On Your Side they are worried about these attacks on women.

"The numbers indicate that this last year we had 37 females killed this year were already at 31," said St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Major Shawn Dace.

"When I was young women didn't get hurt you didn't touch a women and nowadays it doesn't seem to matter," added Lt. Craig Longworth with St. Louis County Police.

As for the three murders investigators say they have connected, city police put out a call for help from the public saying, "Sometimes, someone will unknowingly be associated with an offender and may be able to observe behavioral changes in that person."

Including:

Change in normal routine, which might include missing school, work, or routine engagements without a plausible explanation;

A vehicle unexpectedly taken to a repair shop or sold/disposed of;

Unexpected or intensive cleaning of a vehicle, possibly at an unusual time of day;

Unexplained lack of contact or inability to get in touch with someone you know in the late evening hours;

Altering of physical appearance (growth or removal of facial hair, change in cut or color of hair);

Displays of anxiety, nervousness, stress or irritability;

Unexplained injuries;

Changes in consumption of alcohol, drugs or cigarettes;

Changes in sleep patterns;

Interest in the status of the investigation, including close attention to media coverage or an unwillingness to discuss the investigation.

Police have updated the investigation of the three cases they say are connected to say that one of the victims who was killed was a man.

The youngest victim was 16-year-old Marnay Haynes of the 5400 block of College Avenue in Jennings.

County police say she was shot and killed on Sept. 13 and found in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive.

Police say Pamela Abercrombie, a 49-year-old woman from the 11000 block of Seabury Drive in Spanish Lake, Missouri was found shot to death in the 3800 block of W. Florissant on Sept. 16.

And on Sept. 19, police say Casey Ross, a 24-year man from the 1900 Block of N 14th Street was found shot dead in the 1500 Block of Mullanphy.

Police say all three of these victims were Black.