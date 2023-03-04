Daniel Riley to plead not guilty for crash that critically injured Janae Edmondson

Riley was charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and several misdemeanors after causing the crash in downtown St. Louis on Feb. 18.

ST. LOUIS — The man accused of causing a crash that left a teenage volleyball player without both of her legs in February is expected to enter a not-guilty plea.

Daniel Riley, 21, did not appear in court on Monday but Riley's attorney said he will enter a not-guilty plea at the next arraignment at 10 a.m. Friday. He is expected to appear via video.

Police said he was speeding at the intersection of 11th and St. Charles and did not brake when he struck a car that pinned Janae Edmondson of Smyrna, Tennessee, between another car.

Edmondson, who was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament, was critically injured and lost both of her legs.

The teen has since gone through many surgeries and weeks of rehab in St. Louis and her home state of Tennessee. On the family's GoFundMe, they announced Janae was able to return home on Friday.

Investigators said Riley was out on bond for a previous robbery case at the time of the tragedy. They also said he violated an order to wear a GPS monitoring device and be on house arrest.

Riley was denied bond on Feb. 21 in his first court appearance after the crash where Janae's parents spoke about the crash and their daughter's condition.