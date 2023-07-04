Creve Coeur police ID suspect in Friday shooting

Prosecutors on Sunday issued at-large warrants for Azar Thompson, who is accused of shooting another man along Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — St. Louis County prosecutors on Sunday issued at-large warrants for a 30-year-old man accused of shooting another man along Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur.

Creve Coeur police spokesman Capt. Jon Romas said Azar Thompson shot the man Friday afternoon outside a Jet's Pizza near the intersection with Mason Road after the two were involved in a dispute, adding the pair knew each other.

Witnesses told police they heard two or three shots at about 2:15 p.m. The victim ran to a Dierbergs grocery store across the street, where employees called 911. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Thompson is charged with one count each of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.

Romas said Thompson, who was last known to live in Granite City, Illinois, may be driving a bright blue 2013 Dodge Dart with Illinois license plate DR30287. The car was last seen turning east on Olive Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.