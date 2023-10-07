Deadly shooting Saturday just blocks away from Belleville Chili Cook-off

Although the shooting happened close to the chili cook-off, police said they do not believe it was related to the event.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Guests at a downtown Belleville chili cook-off event heard several gunshots fired Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at about noon to the report of shots fired at the intersection of North 1st and West B streets, according to the Belleville Police Department. There, police found a victim who had been shot several times.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene.

The shooting was just two blocks away from the Belleville Chili Cook-off, which was ongoing at the time of the shooting in Belleville Public Square, but police said they do not believe it was in any way related to the event. They also did not believe anyone at the event was in immediate danger.

As of publishing, there was no word on whether a suspected shooter was arrested, and the victim was not yet identified.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."