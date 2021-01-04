Man shot, killed in University City Wednesday afternoon

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in University City Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 700 block of West Canterbury Road after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
University City police said the suspect, a man in his mid to late 20s, ran off before they arrived.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211, extension 8010 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/