Man shot, killed in University City Wednesday afternoon

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in University City Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 700 block of West Canterbury Road after a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

University City police said the suspect, a man in his mid to late 20s, ran off before they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call University City police at 314-725-2211, extension 8010 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

