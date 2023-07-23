Dollar Tree employee robbed while walking to car, bank deposit stolen

The deposit contained about $3,500, police said.

ST. LOUIS — An employee of Dollar Tree was robbed while walking to his vehicle Saturday evening in St. Louis.

The robbery happened at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday outside the Dollar Tree in the 3800 block of Gravois Avenue in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood.

St. Louis police said a 24-year-old man who worked at the Dollar Tree was walking to his car on the other side of the parking lot with Dollar Tree's bank deposit.

As the victim approached his car, the suspect came up to him and put a tan-colored semi-automatic pistol on the victim's back and stole the bank deposit, police said.

The deposit contained about $3,500, police said.

The robbery is under investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.