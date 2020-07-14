Former Gov. Greitens rushes to scene to help victims of deadly shooting near Saint Louis University

One of the victims died and the other victim's condition is not known as this time

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting near Saint Louis University Monday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to N. Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. Saint Louis University Public Safety was also on the scene.

Police sources told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and his friend rendered aid to two victims of the shooting.

Around 9:50 p.m., police said one of the shooting victims died. His name has not been released. The other victim's condition has not been made available.

Greitens, who is a former Navy Seal, and one of his friends were having dinner at a restaurant in Midtown when they heard a commotion outside, a source told 5 On Your Side.

“I just came out to have a little bite of pizza with a friend and we’re sitting here and then we heard about 15 to 25 shots right here at Lindell and Grand. When we did, we grabbed our weapons and medical kits,” Greitens said in an interview with 5 On Your Side’s Jenna Barnes.

Greitens and his friend ran to get their medical kits that they say they carry as a result of their military training and started chest compressions and other life-saving measures on the victims before paramedics arrived, according to the source.

“I’m a Navy Seal, I served in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. I think what’s so upsetting about tonight, is this is what you expect in places like Iraq and Afghanistan, you expect to hear semi-automatic and automatic gunfire and here we are in the City of St. Louis at Lindell and Grand and you’ve got two more shot bodies,” Greitens said.

“All the credit needs to go to the medics who were on the scene and the St. Louis police and firefighters I was happy to show up and lend a hand… I carry a med kit in my car and my buddy was able to help out but all the credit goes to them,” Greitens said.

He said he carries a med kit in his car in case there’s a situation where someone needs help.

Full interview with former Gov. Greitens

Greitens added, “I think this should bring home to people what the consequences are when you have leaders who won’t stand up to violence – this is happening again and again and again, we have a record number of murders in the city year and right now you’ve got two bodies out here at Lindell and Grand… automatic gunfire going off like a warzone.”