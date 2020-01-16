ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating several incidents that happened in the downtown St. Louis area Wednesday night.

Around 6:50 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Schlafly Tap Room in the Downtown West neighborhood.

The woman told police she had just parked and got out of her car when an unknown man approached her. He pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. After she gave him her purse, the robber fled in an SUV. The woman ran to contact police and she and the officers returned to the area, her car was missing.

Police said her car was later located in East St. Louis.

Around 7:15 p.m., a man was shot in the 300 block of N. 10th Street. The 48-year-old man told police he was driving southbound on 10th Street from Locust when he saw a car driving northbound, in the wrong direction. The victim honked his horn and swerved to avoid being involved in an accident.

A passenger in the suspect’s car fired shots into the victim’s car. The victim transported himself to a hospital.

One minute later, police responded to a carjacking near Washington Avenue. A 37-year-old woman told police she had just parked her car in the 1100 block of Lucas Avenue when two unknown men approached her. One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of her car. She got out and the carjackers fled the scene.

The woman was not in injured.

