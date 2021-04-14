Driver charged with DWI after crash that killed baby, 2 parents in Jefferson County

David Thurby, 26, was charged with three counts of DWI resulting in the death of a person in connection with the Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with the Jefferson County crash that left a baby boy and two adults dead Tuesday night.

David Thurby was charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of a person and multiple other crimes Wednesday, less than a day after the crash in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lacey Newton, 25, Cordell Williams, 30, and their 4-month-old son were all killed in the crash.

The mothers of both adult victims say the couple left behind two other boys, 2 and 4, and a lot of memories.

"They were a great family together," said Lia Williams. "The love they had for everyone, the joy you see in their face when they were with their kids."

The crash happened at around 10:05 p.m. on Highway 30 near Upper Byrnes Mill Road.

A Pontiac Grand Prix and Chevrolet Cruze were traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when the driver of the Chevrolet “failed to keep a proper lookout ahead” and rear-ended the Pontiac, according to a crash report. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple trees.

After the crash, Thurby, who was driving the Chevrolet was arrested. He was charged in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.