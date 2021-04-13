3 teens killed in car crash in Monroe County, Illinois

The driver was an 18-year-old man from St. Louis; the passengers were teenage girls from Dupo, Illinois

MONROE COUNTY, Ill — Three teenagers were killed after crashing into a box truck in Monroe County, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Bluff and Trout Hollow roads around 2:25 p.m.

A silver Pontiac was going north on Bluff Road approaching Trout Hollow, where there was a curve in the road, according to Illinois State Police. The Pontiac struck the rear passenger side of a box truck as it was turning.

The driver and both passengers were ejected from the Pontiac and pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP identified the driver as 18-year-old Joshua Moate from St. Louis.

The passengers were girls from Dupo, Illinois, ages 15 and 13.

Police said the driver of the box truck was not injured.

The road was closed for about six hours. The investigation is ongoing.

There have been GoFundMe tributes established to honor the victims and enable friends to contribute toward their funeral expenses.