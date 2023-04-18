Man sentenced for murder of security guard during bank robbery in East St. Louis

Jaylan Quinn, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison for killing a security guard during a bank robbery.

Jaylan Quinn, 23, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court Judge after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence. He will serve five years of supervised release after his prison sentence and was ordered to pay $7,280 in restitution.

Ted Horn, 56, of St. Libory, was working as a uniformed security guard when he was killed during the August 2021 robbery.

According to charging documents, Quinn and and 21-year-old Andrew Brinkley entered First Bank on Riverpark Drive, walked up to the teller and handed over a note which read, "I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE."

The teller handed over some money, and while the men were leaving, Horn followed. Investigators said Brinkley pushed past Horn, but Quinn pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

The men drove away in a Lexus but were quickly identified with the help of bank surveillance video. FBI agents arrested them the next day at Brinkley's St. Louis home. A Lexus was parked at the home, and a search warrant resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, two marked bills taken during the robbery and clothes matching the robbers' description.

“Although this sentence won’t bring back Ted Horn, it’s a small sigh of relief that the man responsible for taking his life will spend the foreseeable future in federal prison for his crimes,” U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said in a news release. “Swift action by the FBI, the Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department led to this successful investigation, and I applaud their efforts to remove this dangerous, uncivilized criminal from society.”