Men charged in Metro East bank robbery that left security guard dead

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two men were charged Sunday for the East St. Louis bank robbery that left a security guard dead Friday afternoon.

Jaylan Quinn, 22, was charged with bank robbery resulting in death and Andrew Brinkley, 19, was charged with bank robbery in federal court Sunday. Quinn could spend his life in prison while Brinkley could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

According to charging documents, Quinn and Brinkley entered First Bank on Riverpark Drive at around 4 p.m. Friday. They walked up to the teller and Brinkley handed the teller a note which read, "I GOT A BOMB STRAPPED TO MY CHEST PUT ALL THE MONEY IN OR EVERYONE DIE."

The teller handed over some money, and while the men were leaving, a uniformed security guard stopped them. Investigators said Brinkley pushed past the guard, but Quinn pulled out a gun and shot the security guard in the head.

The security guard died at the scene of the robbery. He was identified as 56-year-old Ted Horn of St. Libory, Illinois.

The men then fled in a white Lexus sedan.

The next day, FBI investigators executed a search warrant at a home on North 13th Street in St. Louis, where they arrested Quinn and Brinkley. Investigators found two marked bills that were taken in the robbery, a loaded 9mm handgun and clothing that matched what they were wearing during the robbery. They also found the getaway vehicle outside.

Quinn was charged with bank robbery resulting in death because police said he was the one who fired the shot that killed the security officer.