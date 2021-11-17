1 dead, 3 others injured in East St. Louis shooting Wednesday afternoon

One person died at the scene of the shooting, one was airlifted to the hospital and two others were rushed to the hospital by ambulance Wednesday night

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at around 4:40 p.m. in the 8300 block of State Street, not far from Illinois Route 157. Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The other three victims were rushed to the hospital. One was airlifted and two others were taken by ambulance. The Illinois State Police said they did not know the conditions of the surviving victims.

Illinois State Police troopers are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

A lot of pain and tears here. Dozens of evidence markers/shell casing.

At least one person dead.

Woman tells me it was her 24 year old nephew. pic.twitter.com/D0RJkLgcuJ — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) November 18, 2021

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html