EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A woman was shot and killed while sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle Saturday night in East St. Louis.
Officers received a call for shots fired at 7:48 p.m. in the 2500 block of Henrietta Avenue, which is near State Street and N. 25th Street.
The police department said the officers arrived to find a woman dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
The St. Clair County coroner identified the victim as Cara D. Young. She was 34 years old.
East St. Louis police requested help from the Illinois State Police Zone 6 investigators.
Police have not released any further details at this time.
