Person dead from shooting in Dutchtown Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating Wednesday afternoon after a fatal shooting in Dutchtown.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Police said people in the area heard gunshots and a person was found dead in the back of a vacant building with gunshot wounds. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division is handling the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. 5 on Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."