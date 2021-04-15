Woman fatally shot on St. Louis interstate

The victim has not been identified

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed on Interstate 70 in St. Louis late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, St. Louis police were called to westbound I-70 near Cass Avenue for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim’s vehicle overturned in the grass shoulder just before the Madison Street exit, which is in the Old North St. Louis area of north city.

The victim was found inside the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The car had also sustained ballistic damage, according to a police report. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a sedan pulled alongside the victim and fired shots into her vehicle before driving away from the area.

No other information about the shooting, or the victim’s identity, has been released.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.