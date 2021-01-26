Man found shot to death in St. Louis County apartment

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which police said is “very active at this time"

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis County Monday night.

At around 7:36 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodstead Court for a shooting. This is near Interstate 70 in north county.

Officers found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which police said is “very active at this time.”