St. Charles orders businesses on North Main Street to stop operating as nightclubs

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The city of St. Charles announced it will enforce an existing zoning law in an effort to cut down on violence and rowdy behavior on North Main Street.

All businesses operating with liquor licenses in the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of North Main must stop operating as nightclubs. That means no loud music and dancing.

City leaders say that area is not zoned for nightclubs. At least 18 businesses are affected.

In a Monday afternoon press conference, the mayor said crowds have grown during the pandemic.

With more people, come more problems, officials said.

"I think our allowable number of patrons is about 3069 on Main Street with all the establishments," St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. "We are probably running in the 5-to-6-thousand range police are doing a good job of monitoring that and most of the people are respectful."

The new rules are effective immediately.