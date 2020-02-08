Man found dead in car after double shooting in south St. Louis

His identity hasn't been released

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed and another man was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in south St. Louis.

A man arrived at an area hospital at around 4:30 a.m. after being shot in the stomach near Cherokee and Louisiana in the Benton Park West neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and found a man who was shot to death inside of a car.

His identity hasn't been released. Police did not give the condition of the other man but said he was conscious and breathing when he arrived at the hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway.