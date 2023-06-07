Fireworks destroy bathroom at Jefferson County Northwest Sports Complex

Investigators say they are "confident" and "on the right track" to finding the person or people responsible.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — There's a collective grumble of "this is why we can't have nice things" rising up in Jefferson County. News of the Northwest Sports Complex closing because people set off fireworks in the restrooms has residents shaking their fists.

Setting off fireworks and setting off small bombs aren't all that much different. Some sort of explosion reduced the Northwest Jefferson County Sports Complex bathrooms to rubble on the Fourth of July.

Surprisingly, this was the only fireworks call the Cedar Mill Fire Protection District dealt with that night, and there wasn't even a fire for them to put out.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department sent a deputy out around 10:45 p.m. on July 4 when someone called in saying people were lighting fireworks in the bathroom.

When the deputy arrived, no one was around, but the bathroom was significantly damaged. Around it was firework debris. The deputy talked to witnesses who said around 20 people were there when the fireworks went off.

Now the park is closed and a Jefferson County crime scene analyst is investigating.

5 On Your Side talked to Jefferson County Parks and Recreation officials, who said the park will be closed temporarily. They have had to cancel, move and reschedule ball games.

The Parks and Rec department also told 5 On Your Side they have struggled with people tampering with the surveillance system at the complex for months.

So how much will a collapsed bathroom cost? The current estimate from Jefferson County Parks and Recreation is $150,000.

As of Thursday afternoon, the post on the Jefferson County Department of Parks and Recreation about the park closure has over 50 comments, mostly people commiserating over what happened and a few asking for an expensive solution... park rangers.