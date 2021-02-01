Police were alerted to the 300 block of S. Dellwood Avenue by a ShotSpotter, which detected multiple gunshots at that location

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man found shot to death inside a car Friday night in Ferguson is thought to be the St. Louis area's first murder of 2021.

Ferguson police responded to the 300 block of S. Dellwood Avenue at 8:22 p.m. They were alerted to the area by a ShotSpotter, which detected multiple gunshots at that location.

Police said officers rendered aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is believed to be a "targeted assault" and not related to celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire, police said.