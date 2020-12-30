Man charged in deadly north St. Louis shooting

Anwar Shands, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Mallam Tifah

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Anwar Shands, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Mallam Tifah.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department first responded at 2:39 p.m. to the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace, which is in the Lewis Place neighborhood in north city. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit responded to the scene. Police officers were seen investigating an area in front of several homes on the street.