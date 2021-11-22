'How dare you do that to me': Florissant nurse's car stolen from gas station

The Florissant woman is sharing her story with 5 On Your Side, but not her name or face, because she is still scared

FLORISSANT, Mo. — It took thieves just twenty seconds to steal a Florissant woman's car. It happened right in front of her while she was at the gas pump.

Taking the car wasn't the only thing the thieves did quickly she tells 5 On Your Side.

"I called the police and they were there within two or three minutes," she said. "By the time the police got there and I was able to fumble through my phone to get my credit card phone number, they had already charged $700 on my card."

The Florissant woman is sharing her story with 5 On Your Side, but not her name or face, because she is still scared.

"I don't want to feel like a victim," she said, "But I kind of feel like I have just done work through a global pandemic. I am a nurse at a local hospital. I've worked through a global pandemic and I feel like this is what I get in repayment?"

To the people who stole her car, she wants them to know this, "How dare you do that to me. I know there has been a lot of car theft in the area and how dare you do that to hard working people."

Florissant Police told 5 On Your Side that car thefts increase in cold weather. They want people to remember not to leave keys in unattended vehicles and always take valuables out of cars, even if they are out for only a few moments.

"Constantly be aware of your surroundings," said the Florissant nurse. "This happened to me in broad daylight, it was noon on the busiest street in Florissant, Lindbergh."

Since her car was stolen, she has gone back to that gas station. She said thieves aren't going to scare her away from the community she cares about.