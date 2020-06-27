Security guard injured in shooting at Florissant Waffle House

Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection to the shooting

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House in Florissant.

While patrolling in the area, Florissant police noticed a disturbance in the parking lot of the restaurant.

After investigating, officers found a Waffle House security guard suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began giving the security guard first aid, according to a Facebook post.

He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is in his mid-20s, weighs 160-180 pounds, is around 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-9-inches tall and was wearing a red shirt, black jogging pants. Police also said he could have a tattoo of “BS” or “B$” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.