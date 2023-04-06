Former Potosi officer accused of child sex crimes met victims through work, court document says

A court motion alleges Matthew Skaggs traded vape cartridges to a minor in exchange for pornographic images.

POTOSI, Mo. — A former Potosi police officer appeared in federal court Thursday, a week after he was indicted on child sex charges.

Matthew N. Skaggs, 39, was indicted on March 29 and arrested Wednesday on charges of sex trafficking, solicitation of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

According to a press release from Eastern District of Missouri State's Attorney Sayler Flemming, the indictment accused Skaggs of enticing three minors into engaging in a commercial sex act, soliciting child pornography and persuading a minor to have sex with him.

According to a motion filed to keep Skaggs behind bars until his trial, he gave a minor vape cartridges in exchange for pornographic images. The motion also alleged he paid off another minor via CashApp not to reveal the sexual abuse he is accused of committing.

The detention motion said Skaggs "met the alleged victims through his work as a police officer or committed sex acts while on duty or in uniform," according to the release.

The release said anyone who thinks they are a victim or has information about other offenses should call the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-3313.

Skaggs resigned from Potosi Police Department in August after the department's chief said he received a report of misconduct. Skaggs was arrested less than a week later after the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation.

He faces the following charges out of Washington County: