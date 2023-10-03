Former St. Peters Lyft driver pleads guilty to kidnapping, rape of customer

Larry Ward will be sentenced Tuesday for sexually assaulting a rideshare customer in 2019.

ST. LOUIS — A former Lyft driver who rejected a plea deal on a rape case just months ago did an about-face in court Monday, pleading guilty to the kidnapping and rape of a woman who called the rideshare company for a ride home from a bachelorette party.

Larry Ward, 57, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of the woman he picked up at a downtown bar on June 22, 2019. He is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge David Lee Vincent III.

Evidence against Ward included a rape kit performed on the victim, data from her cell phone that showed the time and place where Ward picked her up, how long the $9.02 ride lasted and an image of Ward on her receipt.

“This case is a modern urban nightmare,” St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore wrote in a statement. “Our Victim Services Unit has worked closely with the victim to ensure that she received the appropriate legal and psychological support in the aftermath of her trauma.

“I am grateful to our prosecution team, including Jeremy Crowley and Nicholas Fischbach, for pursuing justice for the victim of this violent crime.”

In April, former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s administration offered Ward a 12-year plea deal. He rejected the offer about two hours before that plea hearing was to begin, opting instead to go to trial.

In a handwritten letter he sent to Judge Rex Burlison on Sept. 20, Ward wrote that he never told his attorney he was going to take the deal.

“We talked about if it come down to, but never did I say, ‘OK, tell the judge we taking the deal,’ no not never,” Ward wrote. “I’m sorry that we couldn’t see eye-to-eye, even when you said I didn’t have to be in court, I was there. I’m sorry if it look like I was being an (expletive).”

In his letter, he told the judge his GPS monitoring conditions prevented him from visiting his mother’s grave, visiting a brother dying of cancer and pinning a military medal on his son’s shirt.

Burlison revoked Ward’s bond in August, and Ward told the judge his incarceration created more stress on his wife and their 14 children – one of whom is 16 years old and still lives with her parents.

Ward’s victim, Christen Giangarra, was prepared to give a victim impact statement and remained in a private room away from the courtroom where Ward was meeting with his attorney during that April hearing.

5 On Your Side typically does not identify victims of sexual assault, but Giangarra, 33, has spoken publicly about her alleged attack.

She has told 5 On Your Side in previous interviews that what was supposed to be a six-minute ride turned into 51 minutes of terror, which included waking up with Ward smiling and on top of her.

She is suing Lyft, alleging it cut corners on checking criminal backgrounds, which allowed Ward to work for the company despite warning signs in his criminal history. She also claims the company refused to hire him once before when a previous background check showed his felony history.

