Gunfire interrupts press event on gun violence with St. Louis and Kansas City mayors

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said she "didn't flinch" because she's accustomed to the sound of gunfire

ST. LOUIS — Standing in the parking lot of a community center discussing ways to curb gun violence, the mayors of St. Louis and Kansas City were interrupted by four nearby gunshots.

"Well isn't that wonderful," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a seemingly frustrated tone as she looked over her shoulder.

A police officer providing security could be seen with his hand on his holstered gun and some of those in attendance scurried inside.

Jones and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas continued taking questions from the assembled press.

"I didn't flinch," Jones said when asked about the gunfire. "I hear gunshots in my neighborhood every night. My son and I fall asleep to the lullaby of gunshots in the distance every night because I'm the first mayor in over 20 years to be born, raised and still live in north St. Louis," she said.

Jones is hosting Lucas in St. Louis as the two discuss various issues both of their cities are facing.

Friday, they were in the Dutchtown neighborhood for a roundtable with community groups, advocates and a Department of Justice official who joined remotely to discuss "the importance of community violence intervention programs and the importance of addressing root causes of crime to improve public safety" Jones's office said in a news release for the event.