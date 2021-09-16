Hancock High School guidance counselor charged with sexual misconduct

Jenkins is accused of misconduct with several students while employed as a guidance counselor at Hancock High School

LEMAY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office issued charges Thursday against a high school guidance counselor, accusing him of sexual contact with at least one student.

Police say James Jenkins had sexual contact with a student while he was employed at Hancock High School in Lemay.

In a letter sent to parents, Hancock High School said Jenkins was a guidance counselor at the school during the 2020-2021 school year and that he passed his background screening when he was hired.

Jenkins, 37, is charged with one count of sexual contact with a student (Class E Felony), two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempt to furnish to a minor (Class A Misdemeanor) and one count of fourth-degree assault. Jenkins is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

Jenkins is accused of sexual misconduct with several students. According to the probable cause statement, one victim stated she had sexual intercourse with Jenkins at his house in February 2021 while another student was also at the house. A second victim stated she had a relationship with Jenkins where he sent her multiple pornographic images of himself and requested pictures of her in return.

A third victim stated that Jenkins had attempted to groom her to develop a sexual relationship. She told police Jenkins toughed her leg and thigh while in his office.

Two of the victims stated they recorded Jenkins confessing his sexual relationship with a student to his wife.

Below is the entire letter sent to parents from Hancock Superintendent Kevin Carl:

"Dear Hancock Place High School Parents/Guardians:

This afternoon, the Hancock Place School District was notified by the St. Louis County Police Department of the arrest of former Hancock Place High School guidance counselor, Mr. James Jenkins. Mr. Jenkins was arrested and charged with one count of sexual contact with a student, two counts of furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor, and one count of 4th degree assault. Mr. Jenkins worked as a guidance counselor for one year at Hancock Place High School during the 2020-2021 school year. As a condition of employment, all Hancock Place School District employees must successfully pass a comprehensive criminal background check. Mr. Jenkins passed the Missouri State Highway Patrol, FBI Fingerprint, Family Care Safety Registry background screening, and Hancock Place School District received no indication of previous misconduct from his prior employer pursuant to Missouri state law. The Hancock Place School District has and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement, and has taken the appropriate steps in our school for the continued safety and well-being of our students. Allegations of this nature are very troubling to discuss and difficult to process. The district will have additional trained and licensed counselors on hand for the next several days to support students and assist in any way possible."

If you or your child has any information that may assist with this matter, please contact the St. Louis County

Police Child Abuse Unit at (314) 615-5400.

The St. Louis County Police are asking any other possible witnesses or victims to contact the Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.