Former KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm changes plea to guilty on child pornography charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Former KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm changed his plea on three child pornography charges from not guilty to guilty Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Hamm withdrew his not guilty plea and instead pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing with intent to view child pornography.

The hearing was supposed to be a consolidated plea and sentencing hearing, but Hamm's lawyer requested the sentencing documents be sealed by the court. The judge agreed to delay sentencing until April 26 so Hamm's lawyers could provide more information on why his sentencing should be sealed.

The request cited Hamm's status as a "community figure" which his lawyer said “heightens the level of scrutiny regarding his history".

In his guilty plea, Hamm admitted that FBI agents found child pornography on his two phones and personal laptop in 2018.

Hamm, 79, also faces felony charges in St. Louis County of second-degree statutory sodomy, incest and possession of child pornography dating back to a 2019 arrest.

Hamm was arrested by St. Ann police in 2019, and Police Chief Aaron Jimenez said Hamm admitted to sexually abusing a child in his own family.

He also had, on his phone, explicit photos he took of a half dozen other children, all younger than eight years old, Jimenez said.

"Based on his age of 77, I can promise you this was not the first time and it wouldn't have been the last time unless this sick individual was caught,” Jimenez said shortly after the 2019 arrest.