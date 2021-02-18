Man charged with murder for deadly shooting in Alton, Illinois

Arvin Freeman, 44, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. A judge set his bail at $1 million.

ALTON, Ill. — A Springfield, Missouri, man was charged Wednesday with the murder of an Alton man.

According to the press release, multiple counts of murder can represent different theories authorities have for how the person was killed.

On Saturday February 13, Alton police said they received a call just after noon in the area of E. 11th St. near Alby Street.

While en route, police received another call with reports of gunshots from the same area.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Robert F. Woods shot on the 100 block of E. 11th Street.

Woods was taken to the hospital by Alton Fire Department Paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

Freeman was located soon after and detained.

Police believe this was not a random act of violence and stated that Freeman and Woods knew each other.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Alton Police Patrol Division with scene security until the arrival of Detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office investigated the incident and present the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is not the first homicide of 2021 in Alton. Earlier this month, two men were found dead inside a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Madison County. Investigators said Bryce Andrews, 22, the adopted son of one of the men, killed both men and set a fire to conceal their deaths.