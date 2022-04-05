Man found fatally shot in car in Ferguson Sunday

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

FERGUSON, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Ferguson.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim slumped at the wheel of a car.

First responders attempted first aid, but he died at the scene. Police have not released his age or identity. Officers canvassed the area for possible leads or suspects.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown person. Police do not believe it was a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html