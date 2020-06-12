2 injured in south St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Morgan Ford Road Saturday night

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two men were shot in south St. Louis Saturday night.

At around 10:11 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 3200 block of Morgan Ford Road for a shooting. This is in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and the suspect, a 27-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Police said an argument escalated into a physical altercation in which shots were exchanged between the suspect and a 38-year-old man.

The 28-year-old man and two other people were outside at the time and the 28-year-old was shot. No one else was injured during the incident.

The 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn’t provide an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.