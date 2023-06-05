St. Louis County police investigating homicide Monday morning

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the incident happened between two people who knew each other inside the home.

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A man died Monday morning in a home in Spanish Lake.

The St. Louis County Police Department said it received a call for a domestic disturbance shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Woodstream Court.

There, police officers found a man unresponsive inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed the incident happened between two people who knew each other inside the home.

The man's identity and manner of death were not released, and police did not name any suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.